Iron & Ale restaurant set to reopen after fatal shooting; memorial scheduled

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Iron & Ale restaurant plans a reopening Saturday, November 19, after being closed since a fatal shooting November 11.

Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners, was shot and killed, allegedly by Derek Lewis, who has since been arrested.

Anyone who knew Johnson is invited to the restaurant November 18 between 1 and 6 p.m. for a memorial service.

The restaurant will be back open for business as usual Saturday the 19th from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. with a request: “We do kindly ask that out of respect for the family and our employees, you refrain from inquiring or commenting about the situation as we open our doors and prepare to navigate this new normal.”

