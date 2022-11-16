Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Iron & Ale restaurant set to reopen after fatal shooting; memorial scheduled

Flowers and gifts for Iron and Ale
Flowers and gifts for Iron and Ale(Makayla Shelton)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Iron & Ale restaurant plans a reopening Saturday, November 19, after being closed since a fatal shooting November 11.

Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners, was shot and killed, allegedly by Derek Lewis, who has since been arrested.

Anyone who knew Johnson is invited to the restaurant November 18 between 1 and 6 p.m. for a memorial service.

The restaurant will be back open for business as usual Saturday the 19th from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. with a request: “We do kindly ask that out of respect for the family and our employees, you refrain from inquiring or commenting about the situation as we open our doors and prepare to navigate this new normal.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Cold rain showers hold throughout this evening

Latest News

State Crime Commission Studies DUI Enforcement
State Crime Commission studies DUI enforcement in Virginia
D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
Remembering the three victims of UVA shooting
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
Humble Hustle Company Gives Coats To Kids
Humble Hustle Company Gives Coats To Kids
State Crime Commission Studies DUI Enforcement
State Crime Commission Studies DUI Enforcement