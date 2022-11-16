Lawmakers talk tax relief during Blacksburg forum

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For Governor Glenn Youngkin and Republicans in the General Assembly, the topic of tax relief represents unfinished business.

Compromise with Democrats produced a substantial package, including an increase in the standard deduction, taxpayer rebates and repeal of the state’s portion of the grocery tax.

But they’ll be back in January for more.

State Senator David Suetterlein wants an additional increase in the standard deduction.

“The standard deduction immediately provides tax relief to over 85 percent of all taxpaying Virginians,” Suetterlein said.

During a legislative forum at Warm Hearth Village organized by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Senator Travis Hackworth went even further.

“Personally I would like to see elmination of the state income tax,” Hackworth said. “There are seven states that have that currently and they are doing well with it.”

Hackworth said he won’t introduce legislation in the upcoming session, but will consider it in the future.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Edwards’ Legislative Director Patrick Giallorenzo said he’s optimistic Democrats can work with Republicans, but will strive to strike the right balance.

“It’s important to keep the taxpayers front of mind when there are surpluses,” he said during the forum, “but there are also a lot of things in Virginia that we owe to each other that we haven’t been fully funding over time.”

WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton said there will be no shortage of opinions when lawmakers reconvene.

“And there are tremendous differences among Democrats, Republicans and even within Democrats and Republicans,” Denton said in an interview. “It has incredible consequences.”

And Denton said all of this will play out against the backdrop of an election year, when all of the seats in the General Assembly will be on the November ballot.

Some lawmakers are also urging caution.

State revenues were up in October, more than 10% over the same period a year ago. But in a news release Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said finance officials are keeping a close eye on economic indicators that suggest a downturn is coming.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.