Liberty University plans to build new dorm, parking garage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University has announced plans to build a new residence hall and parking garage.

The new residence hall will be between Commons III and the New Reber-Thomas Dining Hall. It will be 166,908 square feet and 10 stories tall. It will house 654 student beds, with two students per room with a shared private bathroom. The dorm construction is projected to begin as early as January and is expected to be complete by the Fall 2024 semester.

The new parking garage will stand five stories at the north end of campus beside the LaHaye Ice Center and is expected to hold close to 1,100 vehicles. The ground breaking for the parking garage is planned for this spring and is expected to be open in Spring 2024.

The new projects were recently approved by Liberty’s Board of Trustees and joins two other major construction projects currently underway on campus. This includes the 120,000 square-foot New Reber-Thomas Dining Hall and the Jerry Falwell Center.

The dining hall is scheduled to open in August 2023, will have a peak capacity of 2,700 seats and will include an outdoor covered patio dining area and an expanded menu, including a gluten-free bake shop.

The Jerry Falwell Center will be located by the Hancock Welcome Center and will share the story of Liberty’s founder. Rooms and areas within the center will provide space for learning opportunities, concerts and special events. The center is planned to be open during Liberty University’s 2024 Commencement.

