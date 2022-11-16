November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Nelson Greene from LewisGale Physicians joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the importance of early detection of lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.

Dr. Greene talks with us about early signs of the disease, as well as advice on how to lower your risk.

LewisGale Medical Center last year announced it was the first hospital in Virginia to commercially use a new robotic bronchoscope that provides physicians with continuous, direct vision throughout a procedure used to biopsy lung nodules. Dr. Greene is the first physician in Virginia to commercially use this device, which could enable earlier, more accurate diagnosis, and treatable lung cancer.

For more information, visit lgphysicians.com

