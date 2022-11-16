Birthdays
PCPS receives $250,000 for security upgrades

Pulaski County High School
Pulaski County High School(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is receiving $250,000 through a grant enhancing school security measures around Virginia school districts.

$250,000 is the most a school district can receive.

“We are constantly evaluating our security systems, as well as in partnership with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, our Pulaski County Emergency Management to really provide the best systems that we can,” Assistant Superintendent Chris Stafford said.

Virginia school districts share grants for security updates

He says the district has a well-thought-out plan for the funding, but since it involves school security, he can’t share many details.

“It’ll just enable us to add even greater security to our schools and really provide the safest learning environment for all of our students because really that’s our number one priority,” he said.Virginia school districts share grants for security updates

Critzer Elementary School, Dublin Elementary School, Pulaski Elementary School and Pulaski County High School will be getting security upgrades.

“We have applied and received these grants in previous years but we were very pleased this year that we were one of the few school divisions in Virginia to receive the maximum amount of $250,000 to and enhance their security capabilities that forbear schools,” Stafford said.

