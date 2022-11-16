Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Red Cross hosting blood drive at Montgomery County Government Center

Red Cross hosting blood drive at Montgomery County Government Center on Nov 17
Red Cross hosting blood drive at Montgomery County Government Center on Nov 17(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People in the New River Valley are encouraged to give blood Thursday at the Montgomery County Government Center.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

The Red Cross says with a successful event, many lives can be saved from the blood donations.

“A single donation can save three lives and if we meet our goal tomorrow at the Montgomery County Government Center, 66 patients will have the benefit of benefiting from this one drive alone,” Account Manager for the Red Cross Sandy Myers said.

The Red Cross says if you plan to donate blood, be well-hydrated and eat a solid meal beforehand.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Cold rain showers hold throughout this evening

Latest News

November Is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
November Is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Dealing With Grief During The Holidays
Dealing With Grief During The Holidays
The American Cancer Society reports an increase in the five-year survival rate for non-small...
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Watch tips on how to deal with grief during the holidays