Red Cross hosting blood drive at Montgomery County Government Center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People in the New River Valley are encouraged to give blood Thursday at the Montgomery County Government Center.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

The Red Cross says with a successful event, many lives can be saved from the blood donations.

“A single donation can save three lives and if we meet our goal tomorrow at the Montgomery County Government Center, 66 patients will have the benefit of benefiting from this one drive alone,” Account Manager for the Red Cross Sandy Myers said.

The Red Cross says if you plan to donate blood, be well-hydrated and eat a solid meal beforehand.

