Remembering the three victims of UVA shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many continue to pay tribute to D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler, the three victims of the UVA shooting.

Everyone is grieving but especially those closes to them. Today, we heard from Perry’s High School Coach during a press conference organized by the family. In the past few days, we’ve also heard from UVA football Coach Tim Elliott who said they were three beautiful young human beings.

D’Sean Perry was a 22-year-old linebacker and studio art major from Miami. His high school coach Earl Sims Jr. was emotional when she said D’Sean was like his son and a gentle giant.

“Sure he was an athletic three-sport athlete with a high motor and fierce competitive nature but he was also to his core kind, thoughtful and caring,” said Sims Jr.

Lavel Davis Jr. was a 20-year-old wide receiver from South Carolina. He is described as someone who loved deeply. Many say he had a chance of making it to the NFL draft after this season.

“Big smile lights up the room. And most people would say because he’s the tallest one in the room but just this presence. He’s got a gentleness about him. But he’s passionate about what the believes in,” said Elliott.

Devin Chandler was a 20-year-old wide receiver transfer and was from North Carolina. Many remember him as someone who made people laugh and was a joy to be around.

“He’s just he’s what you wanted in a young person that’s at this level, but he was a big kid. Smiled all the time, loved to dance, loved to sing, loved to compete,” added Elliott.

As they are remembered the message is they will never be forgotten.

“The message is we’re going to celebrate their lives going forward and the impact they’ve made thus far,” explained Elliott.

We heard from Perry’s family lawyer that they are in Charlottesville and their main priority right now is to bring their son home.

We haven’t heard from the other families yet, but we will keep you updated as we do.

