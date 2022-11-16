Take a Journey through Special Moments in Time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “A Beautifully Broken Virginia,” An Art Talk with John Plashal, takes a look at this photographer’s coffee table book that’s a visually captivating journey through Virginia’s abandoned afterworld.

Lauren Ellis from Piedmont Arts, along with John Plashal, joined us on Here @ Home to talk to us about this special art talk happening November 17.

Plashal talks to us about the inspiration of his latest work and what you can expect from attending.

For more information, visit piedmontarts.org, 215 Starling Avenue, Martinsville VA 24112, or call (276) 632-3221.

