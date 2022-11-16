Two Martinsville schools will implement key card access points on all classroom doors

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools will soon enhance security measures at two of its schools.

Martinsville City Public Schools recently received a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education.

The funds will be used to add key card access points to all classroom doors in Martinsville High School and Martinsville Middle School.

Key cards eliminate the need for keys to enter classrooms and they can be deactivated through a computer program.

“It also means that the doors are always locked from the outside,” said Shane McPeek, school resource officer at Martinsville High School. “It takes that step out. In case of an emergency situation, they don’t have to worry about stepping out to lock a door. Now, they can just focus on keeping the kids in the classroom quiet and safe.”

Key card access is currently used at entry points to each school building.

School officials hope to eventually implement key card classroom access division-wide.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.