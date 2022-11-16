Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street.

Shortly after the reports of gunfire, two people arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital, saying they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition.

About 20 minutes later, callers reported hearing additional shots fired from the area of Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road. No injuries have been reported as a result of that incident.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be entered online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Cold rain showers hold throughout this evening

Latest News

17th Annual Drumstick Dash
17th Annual Drumstick Dash
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
A Beautifully Broken Virginia
A Beautifully Broken Virginia
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
Hokies For Hoos banner
VT Athletics honoring UVA shooting victims