Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street.

Shortly after the reports of gunfire, two people arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital, saying they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition.

About 20 minutes later, callers reported hearing additional shots fired from the area of Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road. No injuries have been reported as a result of that incident.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be entered online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.