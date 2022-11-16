Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

UVA shooting victim continues recovery, now in fair condition

University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a...
University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a second surgery following a deadly shooting.(University of Virginia)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been upgraded to fair condition after being shot Sunday night on university grounds, according to a UVA Health spokesman.

Hollins has had at least two surgeries, according to the law office of Gordon McKernan, saying the office was cleared from the family to report on Hollins’s status. Hollins had been in intensive care.

Hollins was one of five people allegedly shot by Christopher Jones, who is being held in Albemarle County Regional Jail.

Three people were killed in the shooting, fellow student athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Another student, Marlee Morgan, has been released after being treated in a hospital.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Cold rain showers hold throughout this evening

Latest News

Martinsville To Improve School Security
Martinsville To Improve School Security
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
Remembering The UVA Shooting Victims
Remembering The UVA Shooting Victims
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote