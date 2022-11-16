VT Athletics honoring UVA shooting victims

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A banner reading “Hokies For Hoos” is hanging outside Virginia Tech’s Merryman Center as a way to honor the victims of Sunday’s shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players.

Tech says student-athletes in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee came up with the idea.

Saturday, the Virginia Tech Football team will take on Liberty. During that game, the Hokies will join Liberty, JMU, ODU, William and Mary and Richmond with a special decal on its football helmets.

College football helmet sticker supporting UVA (ACC)

The ACC is also creating a decal for its member schools that the Hokies will wear.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.