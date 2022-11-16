Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

VT Athletics honoring UVA shooting victims

Hokies For Hoos banner
Hokies For Hoos banner(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A banner reading “Hokies For Hoos” is hanging outside Virginia Tech’s Merryman Center as a way to honor the victims of Sunday’s shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players.

Tech says student-athletes in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee came up with the idea.

Saturday, the Virginia Tech Football team will take on Liberty. During that game, the Hokies will join Liberty, JMU, ODU, William and Mary and Richmond with a special decal on its football helmets.

College football helmet sticker supporting UVA
College football helmet sticker supporting UVA(ACC)

The ACC is also creating a decal for its member schools that the Hokies will wear.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Cold rain showers hold throughout this evening

Latest News

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
D'Sean Perry, murdered UVA football player
Family of UVA shooting victim speaks about gun violence
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Witness: UVA shooting suspect targeted victims
The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team were killed in a...
UVA cancels Saturday football game