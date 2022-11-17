Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season

Share the joy of the season with an older adult
Giving back this Holiday season
Giving back this Holiday season(Kaley Skaggs)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, you have the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

Ron Boyd, President & CEO of the Local Office on Aging, Inc. joined us on Here @ Home to share how you can get involved. He also tells us about Soup of Seniors, which is coming up after the first of the year, and the opportunities that are available for those who want to support that program.

This year program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 1,400 local older adults. This is the program’s 19th year in the area.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
School with police lights
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Lynchburg Shooting investigation-12 and Pierce Streets Area
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

Latest News

Building Bridges over Barriers
Group designed to match youth with community resources
Construction Zone at Kids Square - Don and Barbara Smith Children's Museum at Center in the...
Construction Zone opens at Kids Square
App Power Take Charge
Appalachian Power urges understanding your energy usage
A memorial grows for the UVA shooting victims.
UVA releases details for Saturday memorial