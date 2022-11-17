Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, you have the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

Ron Boyd, President & CEO of the Local Office on Aging, Inc. joined us on Here @ Home to share how you can get involved. He also tells us about Soup of Seniors, which is coming up after the first of the year, and the opportunities that are available for those who want to support that program.

This year program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 1,400 local older adults. This is the program’s 19th year in the area.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.