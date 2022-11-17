Birthdays
Group designed to match youth with community resources

"Cutting Confidence" program held for young males in our hometowns
Building Bridges over Barriers
Building Bridges over Barriers(Building Bridges over Barriers)
By Natalie Faunce
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jalen Small – Founder of “Building Bridges over Barriers,” along with Antinette Beane, the Melrose Library branch manager - joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the movement Small created to focus on linking youth with community resources through education, sports, life skills, and mental/physical health awareness to assist youth in overcoming barriers on their road to success.

This organization holds several events and one of them is called “Cutting Confidence,” which will be held at the Melrose Branch Library Monday, November 21 for a group discussion on the state of young males in our community while receiving FREE haircuts!

For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 540-853-2648.

