Carilion Clinic launches new research-based training for medical students

The training focuses on how to deliver difficult news
The training focuses on how to deliver difficult news(Carilion Clinic)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is offering a new curriculum to train medical students on how to deliver difficult news.

Traditionally, medical students learn how to handle serious diagnoses through experience and practice. Carilion’s new training allows students to learn in a safe and controlled environment with actors as patients.

The new curriculum offers a model framework for physicians to deliver difficult news.

One medical student explained how this training will help families and patients heal on an emotional level.

”Even when we can’t offer them a curative treatment, I think that there is a healing that can happen there,” Erika Coleman said. “I think it’s going to have a huge impact in terms of a patient’s level of peace.”

The training module is part of an ongoing research study at Carilion Clinic. So far, it’s the first of its kind in the medical field.

