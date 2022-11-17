Birthdays
Cold conditions continue with mountain snow

Warmer weather heads our way next week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
  • Scattered mountain snow showers continue
  • Breezy conditions continue today
  • Temperatures remain colder than normal through this weekend

REST OF THIS WORK WEEK

Dry weather will continue for us for the next several days. Some snow showers are possible for areas near the WV/VA state line Thursday morning thanks to the northwest wind direction, but most will see the sun building back in for the rest of the week. Even with the sun shining we will stay much colder than average. High temperatures will top out in the 30s and 40s through the rest of our work week. Overnight lows will continue to read below freezing in the 20s.

Mountain snow showers continue with increasing sunshine south and east.
With chilly temperatures each morning this week you may need to clean the frost off of your windshield!

Another thing we will see for the rest of the week is windy conditions. Gusts near 20-30 MPH will likely be with us each day.

Windy conditions continue tonight and into Thursday.
FAST FORWARD INTO THANKSGIVING WEEK

Looking ahead to the week of Thanksgiving it seems we will see a pattern change. Right now looks like temperatures will try to gradually warm after Monday of next week. This will set us up by Thanksgiving day to have highs near normal anywhere in the 50s. There is a chance we could see our next chance for rain by Thursday. Timing is not definite with models but we will continue to monitor it!

Temperatures warm the week of Thanksgiving but we're monitoring the risk of rain late in the...
