Construction Zone opens at Kids Square

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Construction Zone at Kids Square, part of The Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square, is officially open.

The new 1,500-square-foot space is sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery and features construction-related exhibits – including a workable crane and operational but stationary dump truck – as well as activities in which children can create and connect electrical circuits, use a drill to build a house, and operate a real mini excavator.

Felicia Branham, the Executive Director of Kids Square Children’s Museum, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the exhibit and how it encourages and enables kids to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM)-related concepts.

