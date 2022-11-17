Danville Police Department to hold youth engagement talent show

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting their fourth annual youth engagement talent show Friday night.

The talent show will feature singing, dancing, rapping, and other performances from 23 students.

The performers will be split into three groups and each group will receive a first, second, and third prize. They will have a chance to win an iPad, a Playstation 5, a Nintendo Switch and cash prizes.

“During COVID year when we had to cancel a few things, the youth would say, ‘so, what’s next?’” said Corporal Synthia Brooks, youth engagement officer. “They’ll come up and ask us, ‘what are we doing next?’ This builds positive relationships because they know us. They know us personally and we know them and they’re less likely to commit a crime because they know a police officer. So, it’s a good thing.”

The event is open to the public and will begin Friday at 5:30 p.m. inside the gym at the new police department headquarters.

