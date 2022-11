ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas, and that means the return of holiday events in Roanoke.

Downtown Roanoke is again presenting Elmwood on Ice, sponsored by WDBJ7, and Dickens of a Christmas.

Jaime Clark from Downtown Roanoke Inc. dropped by 7@four with information about what to expect this year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.