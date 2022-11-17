The Empathy Project honors the victims of gun violence and allows families to share their stories

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City, The Berglund Center and local artists gathered with the community and families who have been impacted by gun violence Wednesday afternoon. Presenting The Empathy Project to the public for the first time.

“The Empathy project is designed to give the deceased individual and their families a voice, a voice that will resonate in the minds of the community. It has allowed our story to be shared to a broader audience, using advanced technology about who he was, and what Markel meant to those that loved him,” said Amy Girty, the mother of Markel Girty who was shot and killed in 2018.

“My daughter Raina and I would just like to give thanks to the people who put their hard work into The Empathy Project. We’re so grateful that there’s good people out there who care enough to want to give my daughter her voice back as she so rightfully deserves,” said Heather Mullen-Hutton, the mother of Brooks Mullen who was shot and killed in January of this year.

“The Empathy Project is a way for us to tell our story and to share our love for Nickalas. By asking us to participate, Mr. Roberts and his team gave us an opportunity to share our story of love and loss. For the first time since Nickalas’s murder, we felt that someone was listening. This opportunity compelled us to tell our story with the hope of bringing change to our community,” said, Brandy Campbell, the sister of Nickalas Lee, who was shot and killed in 2017.

Chris Roberts, the city’s youth and gang violence prevention coordinator played a major role in forming the project, which like its name, focuses on the power of empathy and change.

“Some of you might say, what does this look like? It’s nonverbal. It’s, I’m in here with you, It’s, I’m not here to fix you, I’m not here to feel it for you, I’m here to feel with you and let you know you’re not alone,” said Roberts.

The project involves paintings, photographs and spoken memories of the victims and their families. Made possible by Jane Gabrielle, Bryan Hancock and Jennifer Hayward.

“This is the goal of the empathy project: to convey our neighbors pain, to unite with them, to demonstrate that behind every gun violence statistic is a valued person with dreams, goals and families,” said Gabrielle.

The portraits and paintings will be on display at The Municipal Building and ultimately given to each family. The city said they also have a second set of doors that will travel across Roanoke in 2023.

