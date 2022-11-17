Birthdays
Former Wahoo, Altavista native Juan Thornhill to honor UVA victims during NFL game

The Chiefs defender will wear custom-designed cleats that feature the names, numbers and jerseys of the victims.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Former Virginia safety, and Altavista native, Juan Thornhill will honor the victims of Sunday’s deadly shooting at UVA when his Chiefs play the Chargers this weekend.

The Chiefs defender will wear custom-designed cleats that feature the names, numbers and jerseys of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry - the three Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting.

Thornhill went to Altavista High School and played football at Virginia from 2015 to 2018. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

