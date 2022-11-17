Birthdays
Investigations into fatal University of Virginia shooting underway

Virginia State Police found two guns in the suspect's home
Virginia State Police found two guns in the suspect's home
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia officials are starting an external review of what happened at the University of Virginia leading up to Sunday night’s deadly shooting.

Attorney General Jason Miyares will review the policies and procedures at the University of Virginia and he could make recommendations to change them. Virginia State Police are also taking over the criminal investigation of what led to the fatal shooting of three UVA students.

The University requested a special counsel to look into what happened Sunday night when a gunman shot and killed three students and seriously injured two others.

“We are also inviting an external review with respect to the University’s interactions with the suspect and whether we did all we could to prevent or avoid this tragedy,” UVA President Jim Ryan said.

Initial investigations revealed the suspect, Christopher Jones, Jr., had a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in 2021. During the recent criminal investigation, Virginia State Police found two guns in Jones, Jr.’s home in Charlottesville, a rifle and a handgun. VSP said investigators also found a gun close to the scene of the shooting.

Virginia lawmakers explained a knowledge of previous charges could prevent violent outcomes.

“I do think that this issue of when there are kind of warning signs or red flags, how much do you investigate it?” US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said. “I hope the University and state leaders will undertake an examination of these facts.”

“This is an issue that has been haunting us, obviously, for a long time,” US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said. “There are ideas about additional reporting, I want to take a fresh look at what has been proposed.”

VSP said the investigation to figure out the motive behind the shootings of five UVA students is ongoing.

Jones, Jr. is currently facing several charges, including three counts of Second-Degree Murder. He is being held in the Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.

His next court hearing is set for December 8.

