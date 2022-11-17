Birthdays
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. .

Police say a call came in at 4:07 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.

A member of law enforcement told WDBJ7 that the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told WDBJ7 the incident is under investigation.

