Man treated after being shot in parking lot

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 100-block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 8:30 p.m.

An adult man was found on the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his chest and was taken for medical treatment.

Police say their investigation shows the victim and the shooter met with each other at their cars in the parking lot immediately before the shooting.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident between the two people.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

