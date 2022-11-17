Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man who committed Lynchburg robbery as teen is found guilty

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who robbed four people in a car when he was a teenager has been convicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Keyon Da’Monta Petty, now 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of three counts of Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm, three counts of Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Criminal Street Gang Participation. Petty was 17 years old at the time of the robbery and was tried as an adult.

October 7, 2021, Lynchburg Police officers were called to a report of a robbery with shots fired. The victims of the robbery included three adults and one child inside a car.

A woman from the car told police she had arranged to meet a man through Facebook to sell a phone. She was instructed to meet the person on Fourth Street between Jackson and Polk Streets. She rode as the front seat passenger in the vehicle, while her male friend drove. Another woman was the rear passenger along with the child. When the group in the car arrived on Fourth Street, they saw a group of four young males, and the woman confirmed one of the males in the group was the buyer from Facebook.

He approached the front passenger’s window, spoke, then pulled out a gun, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. When he pulled the gun, the other three males also showed guns and surrounded the car, telling the occupants of the car to get out. The driver was taken across the street, separated from the females and the child. Purses containing cash were taken from both women, two cell phones were taken from the front seat woman, and a cell phone was taken from the man.

Three blocks from the robbery, Lynchburg officers found four young males who matched the descriptions of the robbers, including Petty, identified by the victims as one of the robbers. He carried a backpack containing four semiautomatic guns, according to CA Harrison.

A social media video made and posted by Petty the day of the robbery depicted Petty and the three other robbers, all juveniles, showing off the firearms located inside Petty’s backpack, displaying hand signs consistent with membership in the 8 Tray Crips, a criminal street gang, according to Harrison. The video showed all four robbers in area of the robbery 10-15 minutes before the robbery.

Harrison says all four teens were arrested, but charges were dropped against the other three after scheduling problems with witnesses. When Harrison asked the victims if they were willing to go back to court if charges were reinstated, they declined.

Petty is scheduled for sentencing January 11, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
School with police lights
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Arrest graphic
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation

Latest News

DPD Hosts Youth Talent Show Friday Night
DPD Hosts Youth Talent Show Friday Night
VDOT Winter Snow Prep
VDOT Winter Snow Prep
Juan Thornhill To Wear UVA Tribute Cleats
Juan Thornhill To Wear UVA Tribute Cleats
VTPD Pony Patrol Ringo
VTPD Pony Patrol Ringo
White Mill Work Begins In December
White Mill Work Begins In December