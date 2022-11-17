Birthdays
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of Virginia football players were killed in a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(WWBT photo)
By Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a chartered bus as they returned from a field trip to their campus each died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The cause of death for Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler was released Thursday in response to a request from The Associated Press.

LaKeshia Johnson, an administrator with the medical examiner’s office, also said the manner of death was homicide.

Authorities say the suspect in Sunday’s shooting, university student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces second-degree murder and other charges. He’s being held without bond.

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
