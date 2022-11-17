New Sheetz opening soon on Orange Avenue NE

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Sheetz on Williamson Road NE is closing Thursday, November 17th at midnight. But a new one is opening very soon on Orange Avenue.

On November 28th the gas station will hold a grand opening celebration.

The company will offer customers free coffee and soda for the entire day.

WDBJ7 spoke to customers who frequent the Sheetz on Williamson.

“I come here quite a bit. I use to do a job that I was actually on the road a lot and coming over here,” said Brittany Tarzia. “This Sheetz brings a lot of business whenever I come it tends to be pretty busy. So, I think it’s gonna impact the community for sure.”

There will be an opportunity to win free Sheetz for a year at the grand opening of the new one.

