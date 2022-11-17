Birthdays
Parental threat against Danville school investigated as criminal matter

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a verbal threat made by the father of a Westover Christian Academy student.

The father of the student was at Juvenile & Domestic Relations court Thursday for a custody matter, according to police, who say the man said there would be an incident at Westover Christian during dismissal Thursday afternoon. Police got the call at 2:20 p.m. and went to the school as a “safety precaution for students, parents, teachers, and administrators.”

Police say they are investigating this incident as a criminal matter.

