Pittsylvania County approves grant to add 10 school resource officers

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Pittsylvania County Release) - The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has approved the county’s participation in a grant program which will allow the sheriff’s office to add 10 more school resource officers.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office currently has 8 SROs who work in 21 Pittsylvania County schools.

“Increasing the number of SROs that serve our schools is extremely important for our students and staff,” said Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor. “I am thankful to the Department of Criminal Justice Services for awarding us this grant and to the Board of Supervisors for allocating the remaining funds that will allow us to equip and maintain one SRO for every school.”

The grant, which was awarded in October, fully covers the salaries and fringe benefits of 10 positions through the end of June 2023, but the county plans to use these funds to pay for existing positions, while the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office works to hire and train additional officers.

Starting in July 2023 and for the following three years, the county will be responsible for 25% of the salaries and fringe benefits of the 10 new positions, which equates to nearly $158,390 annually.

The Department of Criminal Justice Services will provide $475,170 annually through this grant in years 2-4. Pittsylvania County will need to provide an upfront cost of approximately $50,596 per new deputy, which includes the cost of outfitted Dodge Chargers and other equipment and gear for each of the 10 new officers as they are hired.

