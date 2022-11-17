Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Pittsylvania County approves grant to add 10 school resource officers

Pittsylvania County Public Schools
Pittsylvania County Public Schools(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Pittsylvania County Release) - The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has approved the county’s participation in a grant program which will allow the sheriff’s office to add 10 more school resource officers.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office currently has 8 SROs who work in 21 Pittsylvania County schools.

“Increasing the number of SROs that serve our schools is extremely important for our students and staff,” said Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor. “I am thankful to the Department of Criminal Justice Services for awarding us this grant and to the Board of Supervisors for allocating the remaining funds that will allow us to equip and maintain one SRO for every school.”

The grant, which was awarded in October, fully covers the salaries and fringe benefits of 10 positions through the end of June 2023, but the county plans to use these funds to pay for existing positions, while the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office works to hire and train additional officers.

Starting in July 2023 and for the following three years, the county will be responsible for 25% of the salaries and fringe benefits of the 10 new positions, which equates to nearly $158,390 annually.

The Department of Criminal Justice Services will provide $475,170 annually through this grant in years 2-4. Pittsylvania County will need to provide an upfront cost of approximately $50,596 per new deputy, which includes the cost of outfitted Dodge Chargers and other equipment and gear for each of the 10 new officers as they are hired.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
School with police lights
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Lynchburg Shooting investigation-12 and Pierce Streets Area
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

Latest News

Pulaski County Public Schools Receives Security Grant
Pulaski County Public Schools Receives Security Grant
Martinsville To Improve School Security
Martinsville To Improve School Security
Martinsville Public Schools increase security
Two Martinsville schools will implement key card access points on all classroom doors
Pulaski County High School
PCPS receives $250,000 for security upgrades