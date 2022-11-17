Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg.

Police say the shooting occurred at James Crossing Apartments near Florida Ave.

The person was taken to Lynchburg General for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

@LynchburgPolice is on scene of a reported malicious wounding at James Crossing Apartments near Florida Ave. One individual is being transported to Lynchburg General with a gunshot wound. — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) November 17, 2022

