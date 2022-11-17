Birthdays
Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg.

Police say the shooting occurred at James Crossing Apartments near Florida Ave.

The person was taken to Lynchburg General for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

