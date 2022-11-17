Renovations to begin for Danville’s former White Mill next month

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work needed to turn Danville’s former White Mill into residential and commercial spaces is set to start at the beginning of December.

The White Mill is soon going to be filled with 150 apartments and multiple restaurants and shops. The canal in front of the mill will also be extended to create a white-water rafting course for kayakers to enjoy.

“We’re excited about everything that’s happening on the bank of the Dan River,” said Ken Larking, Danville city manager. “The White Mill is going to be what it once was. It was a lively building that had lots of people coming in and out and using it. There’s a lot of memories there. It’s going to be very impactful for Danville to see that building back and beneficial again.”

The city agreed to use the revenue that will come from the Caesar’s casino to fund the revival of the property that has been vacant for over a decade.

“The White Mill, which is a 550,000 square foot building that you can’t miss on the banks of the Dan River, has been empty for 10 years. To be able to say that we can have both of those properties redeveloped is really transformational for our community and having the resources to be able to do it is really important.”

The Alexander Company chose Danville for their project after seeing the positive economic growth happening throughout the region.

“We’re really impressed with what they’ve been able to do with job creation and with other opportunities that are in this community,” explained David Vos, development project manager. “We felt that it was time. We saw many success stories in the River District with housing that had been built. We see retail opportunities there that are doing really well. So, it kind of turned the table for us and made this the community that we’re willing to invest in.”

The project will take about two years to finish, putting the completion date at 2024.

