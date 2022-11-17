Shootings shake Lynchburg community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department responded to a string of shots fired calls Wednesday afternoon. Two people were injured in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. LPD said there was another shooting at Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road, along with bullet holes inside of the Meadows Apartments.

“All of a sudden I heard this great big sound like something blew up over in my dining room and in my kitchen,” said Linda Jones who has lived at The Meadows for seven years.

Wednesday afternoon, Jones had multiple bullets go through her home.

“It felt like four or five years went through me, I couldn’t breath, I was shaking, I was scared.”

Lynchburg Police linked the shooting at the Meadows with the same one at Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road. Though there were no injuries at the apartments, Jones has continued to think about the what if’s.

“I was getting ready to move my chair here and God knows, if that bullet had of come through there and ricocheted down, it would’ve killed me.”

Jones also continues to think about her granddaughters and great grandchildren.

“I’m afraid for me and my family.”

Jones said this was the last straw, she’ll be looking to move out of The Meadows.

“It’s really tore me up, I’m ready to go.”

LPD said all three shootings are an ongoing investigation. WDBJ7 will continue to update our viewers with more information on the air and online when it becomes available.

