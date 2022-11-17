Birthdays
Sleep in Heavenly Peace in need of bedding donations

By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sleep in Heavenly Peace of the New River Valley is hoping to provide more beds this holiday season.

Right now, the organization is looking for donations of twin-size bedding including blankets, comforters, sheet sets and pillows.

The president of the NRV chapter, Paul Mele, says there’s a huge need in our hometowns.

“We’re making a change in our community,” he said. “We’re offering folks to have a chance to be a community of purpose. And our purpose right now at least is working to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor in our towns.”

Organizations can set up group collections and Mele will pick up the donations or Sleep in Heavenly Peace has an amazon wish list that will deliver the items straight to SHP.

To shop Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Amazon Wish list click here.

