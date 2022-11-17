Appalachian Power urges understanding your energy usage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk to us about its public education campaign to help customers understand their energy usage and what they can do to reduce cost.

Appalachian Power just launched an Energy Calculator that allows customers to choose a household device, add the amount of time they use it, and it provides the annual cost for that device.

Customers can also take advantage of a free in-home, Home Energy Assessment where they come to the home and provide feedback on how the customer can be more energy efficient.

Porter also talked about the Low Income Weatherization Programs for customers who qualify. Learn more by visiting TakeChargeVA.com

