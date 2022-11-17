Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect appears in court for the first time

Jones Jr. is due back in court on December 8 in Albemarle County.
Jones Jr. is due back in court on December 8 in Albemarle County.(Bill Hennessey)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time since his arrest. He appeared in court through a video link from the Albemarle County Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

During that court hearing, the Commonwealth’s Attorney shared details from a key witness to the deadly shooting.

James Hingeley, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, told the courtroom what the witness reported to police. The suspected gunman shot Devin Chandler while he was asleep on the bus that came back from a class field trip in Washington D.C.

“It’s a very, very challenging and difficult case,” Hingeley told reporters outside the courthouse.

Chandler is one of three University of Virginia football players who was shot and killed on Sunday night. Hingeley said the shooting was targeted and not random.

“I can assure you that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office has been working very closely with all the police agencies that have been involved in this case,” Hingeley said.

Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins are the two students who were injured in the shooting and remain in the hospital.

“All of us in this community care for the victims families and wish for the speedy recovery of those who are being treated at the hospital,” Hingeley said.

Jones Jr. is now facing several charges; Three counts of Second Degree Murder, three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of Malicious Wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

“It is our important concern that this defendant have a fair trial,” Hingeley said.

The judge appointed Jones Jr. a public defendant until he could get a private attorney.

“I know about challenging cases and I know about cases that carry the highest stakes in our judicial system,” Hingeley said. “This is one of those cases.”

Jones Jr. is due back in court on December 8 in Albemarle County.

A memorial service for the victims will be held this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
School with police lights
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims

Latest News

State Crime Commission Studies DUI Enforcement
State Crime Commission studies DUI enforcement in Virginia
D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
Remembering the three victims of UVA shooting
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
Humble Hustle Company Gives Coats To Kids
Humble Hustle Company Gives Coats To Kids