University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect appears in court for the first time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time since his arrest. He appeared in court through a video link from the Albemarle County Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

During that court hearing, the Commonwealth’s Attorney shared details from a key witness to the deadly shooting.

James Hingeley, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, told the courtroom what the witness reported to police. The suspected gunman shot Devin Chandler while he was asleep on the bus that came back from a class field trip in Washington D.C.

“It’s a very, very challenging and difficult case,” Hingeley told reporters outside the courthouse.

Chandler is one of three University of Virginia football players who was shot and killed on Sunday night. Hingeley said the shooting was targeted and not random.

“I can assure you that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office has been working very closely with all the police agencies that have been involved in this case,” Hingeley said.

Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins are the two students who were injured in the shooting and remain in the hospital.

“All of us in this community care for the victims families and wish for the speedy recovery of those who are being treated at the hospital,” Hingeley said.

Jones Jr. is now facing several charges; Three counts of Second Degree Murder, three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of Malicious Wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

“It is our important concern that this defendant have a fair trial,” Hingeley said.

The judge appointed Jones Jr. a public defendant until he could get a private attorney.

“I know about challenging cases and I know about cases that carry the highest stakes in our judicial system,” Hingeley said. “This is one of those cases.”

Jones Jr. is due back in court on December 8 in Albemarle County.

A memorial service for the victims will be held this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.