Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

UVA president announces memorial plans, moving forward

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - University of Virginia president James Ryan released a video with new information about the tragic Sunday shooting that killed three students and injured two others and the steps they’re taking to move forward.

A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry is being planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed.

The university says more details will be coming shortly.

Ryan also announced UVA is inviting an external review concerning the university’s interactions with the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. In the video, Ryan says the process will likely take a while, but any new information they get will be shared.

“It’s possible and perhaps likely that we will never find one single thing that will explain this,” said Ryan. “It may also be that we never truly understand why this happened. But what we learn, we will share.”

“It’s possible and perhaps likely that we will never find one single thing that will explain this. It may also be that we never truly understand why this happened. but what we learn, we will share.”

In the video, he also reminds students, faculty and anyone impacted by this tragedy that the university will continue to offer counseling services.

Watch Ryan’s complete video statement below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
School with police lights
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Lynchburg Shooting investigation-12 and Pierce Streets Area
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

Latest News

Police lights graphic.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
Mountain snow showers continue with increasing sunshine south and east.
Thursday November 17, Morning FastCast
Montgomery County Hosts Blood Drive Thursday
Montgomery County Hosts Blood Drive Thursday
Doors painted in honor of victims of gun violence over the years in Roanoke, it's all a part of...
The Empathy Project honors the victims of gun violence and allows families to share their stories