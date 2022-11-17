Birthdays
UVA President announces memorial service to honor shooting victims

By Justin Geary and Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced plans for a memorial service to honor the lives of the three victims killed and those injured in Sunday’s tragic shooting.

The formal memorial service is being planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will be live-streamed.

President Ryan also announced UVA is inviting an external review concerning the university’s interactions with the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

In the video released Wednesday afternoon, Ryan says the process will likely take a while, but any new information they get will be shared.

“It’s possible and perhaps likely that we will never find one single thing that will explain this,” said Ryan. “It may also be that we never truly understand why this happened. But what we learn, we will share.”

He said the investigation will take a while, and they will share and act upon what they are able to learn.

In the video, he also reminded students, faculty, and anyone impacted by this tragedy that the university will continue to offer counseling services.

“I know from past experience that grief and mourning can be unsettling and unpredictable. And if you’re like me, you may not be sure when if ever to get back into a normal routine. I’ve come to learn that it’s different for everyone,” said Ryan. “I hope you’ll continue to give yourself grace and ask for help even when you need it, especially given that the grief in this instance was compounded by fear and trauma.”

President Ryan says more information about the memorial will be coming soon.

