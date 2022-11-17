Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is set to get millions of dollars in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access.

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced that the commonwealth will receive $5 million as part of the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Development (BEAD) Program.

“Last year, we passed once-in-a-generation funding for infrastructure projects across the country, and we’ve heard from communities across the Commonwealth about the difference these resources will make, from fixing unsafe bridges to modernizing our local airports,” the Senators said. “But in the twenty-first century, infrastructure doesn’t stop at roads and bridges—it must include access to broadband. That’s why we fought to make sure the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would also help close the digital divide in Virginia and provide access to affordable, reliable broadband to every corner of the Commonwealth.”

The grant will support planning and pre-deployment activities, as they work to bring broadband to rural and underserved areas in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.