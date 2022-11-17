Birthdays
VTPD adds Ringo the pony to its force

Ringo the VTPD pony
Ringo the VTPD pony(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member of its police force.

Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony.

“He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” VTPD’s John Tarter said.

He shares smiles with Virginia Tech students on campus, allowing the department to spread important information.

“He’s an ambassador of goodwill and spreading happiness,” Tarter said.

“I feel that if he can be a stress reliever and bring joy during difficult times then he earns his hay,” Ringo’s owner Leslie Gregg said.

She’s the proud owner of the four-legged crime stopper and says this partnership started from her walks on Tech’s campus with Ringo.

“We happened to run into someone on campus that was overseeing the Virginia Tech Police Department and she said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve fallen in love with this pony, I’d love to have you come and be a part of our program,” Gregg said.

VTPD says this pony is a natural when it comes to crime prevention and with his booties and a diaper, he’s suited for all terrains.

“They’ll ask, ‘Why do you have a police patrol pony?’ and of course, our answer is, ‘why not?’ and it makes people happy and it promotes our programs and services,” Tarter said.

