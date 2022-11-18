Birthdays
AAA gives travel advice for Thanksgiving

What to expect before you head out to see family
(CNN/WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what we should expect to see on the roads and in the sky this Thanksgiving.

AAA is predicting 1.42 million Virginians will travel for the holiday, up slightly over last year, but still down about 6% from 2019. Auto travel will make up 91% of that travel. Air travel is up 6% from last year but still about 13% shy of what we saw in 2019. The other category… buses/trains/cruises… is up 21% from last year, but about 20% down from 2019.

Morgan also says expect airports to be packed. TSA lines will be long, especially at the hubs in Atlanta, Charlotte and Chicago, but AAA isn’t expecting a repeat of the summer as cancellations. Those have tapered off since the airlines have made adjustments this fall by hiring staff.

A warning, though: weather could play spoilsport; that’s why we hope travelers have booked flights earlier in the day, have given themselves some cushion times for layovers and have packed plenty of things to help them take care of themselves and kids if the whole family is traveling. That can make a real difference on getting through delays.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

