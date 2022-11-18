Birthdays
Chef has advice for those cooking their first Thanksgiving meals

How to prepare for the big meal
Turkey Prep
Turkey Prep(bloom)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home, we are thinking about all those first-time hosts who will be commanding the kitchen next week on Thanksgiving. To offer a little advice, we stopped by bloom restaurant and wine bar in Roanoke and asked for some tips so you can be prepared for the big meal.

Nate Sloan is the owner and chef at the restaurant. He said the first thing he would do this weekend is secure your bird. Get your turkey now so you know you’ll have it for the holiday.

Next, his advice is to plan out the meal. Figure out what ingredients you need, make a list, and think ahead to what you want to tackle the day of, and what you can prepare ahead of time.

Sloan recommended doing some prep work the day before, like cutting up your vegetables or making a dessert ahead of time.

Lastly, make sure you give your turkey enough time to defrost. Sloan recommends two or three days of keeping the bird in the fridge.

Watch the full conversation for all of his advice.

