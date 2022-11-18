Blacksburg baker suggests Thanksgiving treats
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Still thinking about what dessert to serve for the Thanksgiving meal?
Karmen George from Halwa Bakery in Blacksburg joined us on 7@four to talk about treats to add to your dinner table. One suggestion is pumpkin/cranberry cupcakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sugar coated cranberries.
Watch the video to see the segment.
