Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Half of the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather.

Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.

“I get to come back and help the people that helped me get through elementary school and like help the little kids and little kids have always made me happy,” said Akaveani.

Akaveani and her classmates are volunteering as part of the college prep course.

“They want to be here actively engaging talking with students and being positive. Almost like it’s an elf handing out presents,” said Fallon Park Elementary Principal John Otey.

Otey says 50% of the school received a jacket. Everyone had the opportunity to request one thanks to a partnership between RCPS and The Humble Hustle Company.

“If we can get the younger kids to understand that mindset too,” explained the Humble Hustle Company Founder Xavier Duckett. “As they’re growing older they’ll understand that everything is about yourself and find a way to give back in whatever capacity that you can.”

This is the first year they have donated over 200 jackets to two schools here at home.

“One day I hope to be able to do the whole district but doing two schools was just another challenge,” added Duckett.

Giving coats and in return getting a lot of smiles.

“I had a student today say this is the best day of their life because they were able to get that jacket. Their old jacket was ripped,” said Otey. “The jacket, the hoodie often is a safe place for students. So, to have that jacket that is there that is their own is huge.”

For Akaveani, seeing the kids smile is a gift of its own. You can continue donating a coat to the Humble Hustle Company.

