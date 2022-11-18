Cold weather continues through the weekend
Warmer weather heads our way next week
- Staying breezy through the weekend
- Temperatures remain colder than normal into early next week
- Back to near seasonable by Thanksgiving
REST OF THIS WORK WEEK
Dry weather will continue for the next several days. Even with a good deal of sunshine each day, we will stay much colder than average. High temperatures will top out in the 30s and 40s through the rest of our work week. Overnight lows will remain in the upper teens and 20s. This is looking to be the coldest Friday high school football games so far for this season.
With cold temperatures each morning, you may need to clean frost off of your windshield if those winds calm down. Right now the gusty winds will subside Thursday night, but they return by Friday afternoon. Expect a sustained wind of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.
THIS WEEKEND
Dry, windy and sunny are the perfect adjectives for this weekend. Afternoon highs will only be in the 30s and 40s with Sunday being the coldest of the two days. So keep the winter gear nearby, but you still won’t need the rain gear!
FAST FORWARD INTO THANKSGIVING WEEK
We will likely see a pattern change as we look ahead to the week of Thanksgiving. Right now, temperatures will gradually warm after Monday. Highs may return to near-normal levels by Thanksgiving Day (50s). There is a chance we could see our next chance for rain by Thursday. Timing is not definite with models but we will continue to monitor it!
