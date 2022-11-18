Cold weather continues through the weekend

Staying breezy through the weekend

Temperatures remain colder than normal into early next week

Back to near seasonable by Thanksgiving

REST OF THIS WORK WEEK

Dry weather will continue for the next several days. Even with a good deal of sunshine each day, we will stay much colder than average. High temperatures will top out in the 30s and 40s through the rest of our work week. Overnight lows will remain in the upper teens and 20s. This is looking to be the coldest Friday high school football games so far for this season.

Dry weather continues through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

With cold temperatures each morning, you may need to clean frost off of your windshield if those winds calm down. Right now the gusty winds will subside Thursday night, but they return by Friday afternoon. Expect a sustained wind of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Winds will pick back up by Friday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Dry, windy and sunny are the perfect adjectives for this weekend. Afternoon highs will only be in the 30s and 40s with Sunday being the coldest of the two days. So keep the winter gear nearby, but you still won’t need the rain gear!

The weekend looks quiet, but cold. (WDBJ Weather)

FAST FORWARD INTO THANKSGIVING WEEK

We will likely see a pattern change as we look ahead to the week of Thanksgiving. Right now, temperatures will gradually warm after Monday. Highs may return to near-normal levels by Thanksgiving Day (50s). There is a chance we could see our next chance for rain by Thursday. Timing is not definite with models but we will continue to monitor it!

Temperatures warm the week of Thanksgiving but we're monitoring the risk of rain late in the week. (WDBJ7)

