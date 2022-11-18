Birthdays
Downtown Salem businesses are asking for your support

Downtown Salem
Downtown Salem(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the construction going on, you can still visit the shops in downtown Salem.

The small businesses want you to know they are open and ready for business.

As improvements are being made alongside Main Street, you are still able to go and shop. You can walk along the road to get inside.

There are a variety of options from holiday shopping, antiques, books, a delicious meal, or boba tea.

We have a lot of unique shops down here. Blue Moon Gift Shops and Wonders Books and Charlotte’s Web Antiques and Lucky Cat Tea and Crepes, where I am,” said Lucky Cat Tea and Crepes owner Benjamin Ward. “And come out and just help the shops here in Salem. We need your support. And when it’s all said and done we’re gonna have a beautiful main street.”

Events coming up in Salem include the Christmas Parade, the Annual Tree Lighting, the Annual Gingerbread Festival, and a new tradition, the Hometown Gingerbread Trail.

