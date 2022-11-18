Former WDBJ7 employees share their memories of Robin Reed, as they wish him well in his upcoming retirement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia.

He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry.

“Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television station in Roanoke, Virginia. They worked pretty well together. In fact, so well, they became recognized as Virginia’s most watched local television newscast. Mike Stevens was the sports director for 23 years, I anchored News 7 at 6 for 31 years. And Robin Reed is now stepping down after four decades, it seems longevity actually means something. Good luck to you, Robin,” says Humphry.

The other member of that legendary trio, former Sports Director Mike Stevens says it was a thrill and a privilege to work with Robin.

“Now I’m not sure if people really understand what a rare bird you are. You are one of those folks who was able to fly into sports, soar to amazing heights in weather, before finally landing in news. All of those accomplishments in television are amazing. But to me, your impact and your legacy will be the way you interacted with students and adults in all the many schools and civic clubs in southwest and Central Virginia. Cheers, brother. Have an amazing retirement,” says Stevens.

Former anchor Becky Riddle-Whitlow also shared the news desk with Robin during the early ‘80s.

“:Even though I was only able to share five of those 40 years with you, I really want you to know how much I considered you to be such a gracious, supportive and trustworthy colleague. We had a lot of laughs on and off set, and I’m truly grateful for your kind heart,” says Riddle-Whitlow.

Former news director Kelly Zuber spent decades working with Robin, whom she first met when they were students at JMU.

“You and I met each other on this campus in 1977. And our paths had followed each other for all of those years. Not only were you voted the ‘Sexiest Guy in Roanoke,’ you were also the ‘Most Trustworthy Guy in Roanoke.’ That’s why the viewers love you. You are a true professional. Hate to see you retire, but cheers to you, my friend. And come on back to JMU and stop hanging out with those Hokies,” says Zuber.

Before “hanging out with the Hokies” as an instructor at Virginia Tech, he was always “Professor Robin” to his younger co-workers.

Former anchor Natasha Ryan says Robin was the one you wanted by your side, when things didn’t go as planned.

“I always remember thinking “Thank God Robin is here right now,” because otherwise, they’d have to cut to commercial, because these fits of hysteria when things go wrong, it was really great to have the consummate professional there always,” says Ryan.

Former anchor and weathercaster Shannon Young says she’s always admired Robin’s kindness and professionalism.

“You were so much fun to work for and with. You always had a great sense of humor. You always kept things in prospective, and you never made me feel bad for mispronouncing Botetourt or Wilkes-Barre. I hope you have a ball in retirement,” says Young.

Amy Morris started her career as a reporter-producer at WDBJ7.

She’s now Vice-President of News at WNBC in New York. Morris recalls Robin mentoring her, including the time she tried out for a weather position.

“I remember doing a weather audition, and I had no business doing a weather audition, but he was very patient and helped me through the audition, but nice about it, and encouraging. And we both knew this probably wasn’t the right fit for me, but he helped me see it through,” says Morris.

That same assurance and wisdom also guided me, Kimberly McBroom, when I started on air as the weekend weathercaster in 1994.

Robin became my mentor and dear friend.

One of his best pieces of advice, “Remember, viewers are rooting for you. They want you do to well.”

I’ve never forgotten those words, and Robin, we will never forget you.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.