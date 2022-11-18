Frustration grows following Lynchburg’s third shooting in two days

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three shootings in less than 24 hours. Thursday afternoon, bullets sent another person to the hospital in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Police Department said they found this latest victim along Greenfield Drive with a gunshot wound to his back.

On Wednesday a separate shooting sent two people to the hospital. Police said they found casings from that incident along 12th Street. And less than an hour after that violence, officers were called out to a shooting that left bullet holes in a nearby apartment along Yorktown Avenue.

“Bullet don’t got a name on it and when somebody comes out here and uses deadly force on someone else, God forbid if a child gets shot,” said Gonzalez, who preferred to share just the name people called him.

Gonzalez has lived in Lynchburg since 2014. On Thursday, just down the road from where he and his family live, a person was shot.

“There has been plenty of shootings, stabbings, robbings, who knows. This part of town, I’ve seen it on the news and it’s a disgrace.”

As much as the community has been shaken by these shootings, Gonzalez is worried they aren’t going anywhere.

“They’re not going to stop, it’s just going to keep on happening. There’s going to be a day where you’re going to sit there and someone gets shot, and it’s going to be a 12-year-old or younger. And that’s when the tables are going to start turning, people are going to finally get up off their behinds and they’re going to start doing whatever it is that they’re gonna do.”

But he is holding onto some hope that things will change.

“God bless the families that are out here. God bless the kids that are out here. And I hope everybody gets to do better.”

LPD has not made any arrests so far in the three shootings, but is actively investigating. WDBJ7 reached out to ask if LPD believes this week’s shootings are related to gang activity but did not get a response.

LPD is asking the community to be on the lookout for “a 2021 Infiniti QX8, black in color. A vehicle of the same make and model was reported to LPD as stolen on November 6, 2022. At the time of the reported theft, the vehicle was displaying Maryland license plate: 2TLW69.”

