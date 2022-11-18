HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Advent musical will serve as a fundraiser for The Least of These Ministry to help the homeless

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The group, Logos Theatricus is busy in rehearsals for a show next month that’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.

It’s called “Like Winter Waiting.”

“It’s an Advent musical, and of course I think it’s a great play with a great message at the greatest time of year. It’s filled with music, thought provoking, but humorous scenes.,” says Kevin Lewis with Logos Theatricus Productions, Inc.

Thought-provoking, in that his theatre group was founded on a desire to help those less fortunate.

“It’s a play that actually started, I want to say 20 years ago. It was when Logos Theatricus started. It was a group of people involved in plays and we wanted to do something more than put on plays,” says Lewis.

There will be no charge for admission, but a special offering will be collected to help support ‘The Least of These’ ministry.

Its mission is to serve the poor and homeless in the Roanoke Valley.

“They have facilities where they allow the homeless to come in and shower and get clean. They have a 24- passenger bus that they utilize as a warming station,” says Lewis.

Lewis says it’s his hope that as audience members enjoy the play, and are also moved to help their neighbors in need.

It’s all about gaining new perspective.

“We know the characters of the advent story, but it invites and allows the audience members in to maybe get the perspective of what the characters in the play, in the actual event might have been experiencing,” says Lewis.

The Advent musical, “Like Winter Waiting” is being presented at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke from Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4.

For a list of showtimes and a link to register for free tickets, click here.

