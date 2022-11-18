Birthdays
Hospital association highlights Carilion Clinic psychiatric program

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A successful program at Carilion Clinic received statewide attention from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The association highlights innovative hospital-based programs in a series of webinars.

Thursday’s focus was the Carilion Clinic Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, which has had early success keeping patients out of state psychiatric hospitals.

“A lot of folks we know can be stabilized in the first 24 hours,” said Dr. Anilla Del Fabbro. “A lot of them come in with substance use or things that could really resolve in that amount of time.”

During a period of seven months, she said the program directed 220 patients away from state psychiatric facilities.

