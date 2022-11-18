Lynchburg man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for drug charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man responsible for leading a drug trafficking conspiracy and managing more than 17 dealers throughout the region was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison.

According to the United States Department of Justice, “Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.” He was also convicted of four counts of distribution of cocaine.

Lynchburg Police carried out search warrants at residences used by Horsley and his co-conspirators, and uncovered nearly two kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of heroin, and over three kilograms of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of this batch is more than $1 million.

The man’s reach and influence over the Lynchburg region’s drug network was described in a message by a co-conspirator that wrote, “when you wait, you make the whole city wait.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.